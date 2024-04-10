Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

HCAT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. 202,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 39.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,157,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 273,514 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

