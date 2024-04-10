Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $312.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $294.00 to $312.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

Shares of AON traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,074. AON has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.78. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

