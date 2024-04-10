American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AIG. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 595,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,148. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.