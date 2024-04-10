Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $330,300.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,162,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,700,000 after buying an additional 483,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

