Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $266.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark from $260.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.82.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.44. 226,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,075. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.53. The company has a market capitalization of $144.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

