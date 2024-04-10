Aspira Women’s Health’s (AWH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.30 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

