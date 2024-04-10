Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Price Performance

TYBT stock remained flat at $94.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

Trinity Bank, N.A. Company Profile

Trinity Bank, N.A. provides personal and business banking products and services in Texas. It provides personal and business deposits, such as checking and money market accounts; treasury tax and loan deposits; mobile deposits; certificates of deposit; and automobile, secured/unsecured, home improvement, lots and interim construction, installment/term, equipment, and real estate loans, as well as revolving lines of credit.

