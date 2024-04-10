Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 91.8% in March

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the March 15th total of 105,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. 59,882,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,638. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Stories

