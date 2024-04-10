Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Drops By 82.8%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the March 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,165. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 22.58% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

