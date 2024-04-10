Arko Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,060 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,283% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Price Performance

ARKO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 59,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,025. Arko has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Transactions at Arko

In other news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of Arko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arko by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 9.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Featured Articles

