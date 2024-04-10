Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:CJ traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,536. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of C$148.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7502646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

