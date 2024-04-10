Short Interest in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Increases By 233.3%

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 381,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 59,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

ANGL stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 75,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,632. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

