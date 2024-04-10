M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from M&C Saatchi’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:SAA traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 175.16 ($2.22). 152,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,650.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.51. M&C Saatchi has a 52-week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

