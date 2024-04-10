First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 587.4% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,265. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

