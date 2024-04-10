First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 587.4% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:AIRR traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $64.60. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,265. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.