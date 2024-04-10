Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Down 95.9% in March

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 614,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 97,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,922. Allarity Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $3,088.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.