Short Interest in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Drops By 87.5%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 88,505 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the 1st quarter worth about $4,275,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 277,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 64,736 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 583.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 147,259 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

