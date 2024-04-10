Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Invests $413,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,481. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

