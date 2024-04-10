Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.84. 878,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,973,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

