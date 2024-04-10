Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 866,531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,898 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,378,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Trading Up 0.2 %

UNM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.72. 78,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.