Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 63,881.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Woodward Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Woodward stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.42 and a 52-week high of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.
Woodward Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Woodward
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.