Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 63,881.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Woodward by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

Woodward Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $150.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.42 and a 52-week high of $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

