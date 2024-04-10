Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 373.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,210 over the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 155,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,190. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $160.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

