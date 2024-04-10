BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $86.60 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $579.10 or 0.00855807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.60 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,661 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,534,723.7368937. The last known price of BNB is 579.79570201 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2139 active market(s) with $1,939,581,277.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.