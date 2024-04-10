BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $86.60 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $579.10 or 0.00855807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $86.60 billion and approximately $2.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,534,661 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
