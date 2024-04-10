Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Financial Analysis

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kubient and Arbe Robotics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.40 million 0.01 -$13.62 million ($0.87) 0.00 Arbe Robotics $1.47 million 107.49 -$43.50 million ($0.73) -2.77

Kubient and Arbe Robotics' gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kubient has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics. Arbe Robotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kubient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Kubient has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Kubient and Arbe Robotics' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -2,959.18% -69.50% -59.52%

Summary

Kubient beats Arbe Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

