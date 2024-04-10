Optas LLC Takes Position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Aegon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AEG stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Aegon Increases Dividend

About Aegon

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.