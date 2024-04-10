Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.42 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $121.86 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 121,943,493 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gemini dollar (GUSD) is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin developed by Gemini, a licensed digital asset platform. It’s a fast and efficient cryptocurrency used in the crypto economy. GUSD was created by the Gemini crypto exchange, founded by the Winklevoss twins. GUSD is used for global transfers and earning interest through lending services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

