Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 2,104,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,653,906 shares.The stock last traded at $35.62 and had previously closed at $32.54.

Specifically, CFO Mark Lin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

Semtech Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Semtech by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,382,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,589,000 after buying an additional 606,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.