3,941 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

