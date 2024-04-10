Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1,694.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,353 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.3 %

NSC opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

View Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.