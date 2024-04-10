Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.75 million, a P/E ratio of 365.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.87%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCL

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter worth $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 5,160.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.