Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 58,419 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 937.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after buying an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $156.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.78.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

