Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2,229.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,256 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $204.33 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $166.99 and a one year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

