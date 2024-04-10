Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,262 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

