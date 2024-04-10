2,545 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,431,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

