2,545 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $51,431,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv
Fiserv Stock Performance
Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fiserv
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tilray’s Q3 Earnings Reveal Growth Despite Challenges
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.