Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 754.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 671.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $796.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $803.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $809.20 and a 200 day moving average of $750.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.