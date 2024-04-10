Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after buying an additional 947,115 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $33,105,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3,503.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 508,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 494,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 484.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 356,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.45.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Company insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.