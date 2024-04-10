Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.