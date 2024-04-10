Optas LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,017 shares of company stock worth $54,379,087. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $274.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.