United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $308.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $308.00 and last traded at $306.30, with a volume of 14274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.00.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.30 and a 200 day moving average of $236.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 26.50%.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total value of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 5,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.27, for a total value of $1,550,175.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,202,784.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

