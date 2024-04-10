Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.16.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.