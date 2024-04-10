Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 990 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.58 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

