Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,208 over the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

