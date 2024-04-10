Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $321.71

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 321.71 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 321.71 ($4.07), with a volume of 607611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.96).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.73) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.62) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Spire Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.
Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile
Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.
