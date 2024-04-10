Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 5.1% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.75 and last traded at $52.83. 57,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 216,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

