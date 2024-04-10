HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Up 5%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 1,437,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,543,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Trading Up 0.2 %

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 34.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 70,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,177,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

