Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.40

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.40 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.56), with a volume of 2048551 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.20 ($0.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £100.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33.

In related news, insider Ian Richard Cloke sold 56,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £19,618.90 ($24,830.91). Insiders own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

