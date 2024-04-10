Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $174.50

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.19), with a volume of 721532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.18).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £327.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,882.48 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

