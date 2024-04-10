Savills (LON:SVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,096.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,096 ($13.87) and last traded at GBX 1,094 ($13.85), with a volume of 53543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,066 ($13.49).

Savills Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,793.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 990.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 921.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19.

Savills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This is a boost from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,241.38%.

Insider Transactions at Savills

Savills Company Profile

In other news, insider John Waters acquired 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,682.60). Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

