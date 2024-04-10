Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 90.45 ($1.14), with a volume of 35007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.32 ($1.14).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

