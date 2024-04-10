Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

