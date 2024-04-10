Sareum (LON:SAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.40

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 5457261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of £8.97 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.95.

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

